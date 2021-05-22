Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,831,740 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.89% of Americold Realty Trust worth $183,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,592 shares of company stock worth $9,975,326. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

