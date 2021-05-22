Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Aflac worth $170,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.99 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

