Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $199.76 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $199,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $692.52 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $655.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.38.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

