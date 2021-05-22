Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $148.55 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.72% of Crane worth $148,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

CR stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,685. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

