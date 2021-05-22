Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 87,331 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $156,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

