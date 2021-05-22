Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 779,067 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $165,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Herman Miller by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -225.90 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

