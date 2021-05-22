Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLIQ. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLIQ opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$279.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. Alcanna has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

