Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.