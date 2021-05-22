Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.94. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 105,530 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$757.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.40.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

