Ajo LP Sells 8,114 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Astronics accounts for about 1.5% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ajo LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

