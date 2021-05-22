Ajo LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 98,176 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems comprises 3.1% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ajo LP owned about 0.23% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. 809,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

