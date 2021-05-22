Ajo LP Has $9.73 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,683 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 4.9% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 200,958,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,029,112. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

