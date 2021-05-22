Ajo LP Cuts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $12,691,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.