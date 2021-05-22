Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APD. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.19. 672,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,939. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

