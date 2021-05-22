Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $105.91 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $105.91 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,307.03 or 1.00059134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.01084441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.75 or 0.00490399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00325612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00101151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

