agilon health, inc.’s (NYSE:AGL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 25th

agilon health’s (NYSE:AGL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 25th. agilon health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During agilon health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $34.03 on Friday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

