AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AGCO were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,449.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,095 shares of company stock worth $9,358,515. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.