Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $21.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

