AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. AECOM also reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AECOM stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.