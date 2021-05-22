Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,449 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

LPX stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 1,403,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.