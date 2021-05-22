Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,986 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $118.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

