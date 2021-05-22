Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 190,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 279,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,652,000 after buying an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.04. 7,677,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,356,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

