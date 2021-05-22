Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 434,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,187. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.