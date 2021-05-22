Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 69,865 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB remained flat at $$19.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 150,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,931. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

