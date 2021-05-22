Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 439,197 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,599.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,830,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.21. 6,648,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.