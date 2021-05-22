Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

OTCMKTS ADOCY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Adocia has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

