Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

