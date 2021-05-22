Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.16

Accor SA (EPA:AC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.16 ($36.66) and traded as high as €31.82 ($37.44). Accor shares last traded at €31.33 ($36.86), with a volume of 604,361 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.15 and a 200 day moving average of €31.16.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

