Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

