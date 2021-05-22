Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $46,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.48, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

