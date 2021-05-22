Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $40,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

