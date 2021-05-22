Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after acquiring an additional 374,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 749,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.