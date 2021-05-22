Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $260.31. 774,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,313. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

