Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 500 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,317,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,700 shares of company stock worth $11,850,185 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.