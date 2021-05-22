Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

ANF opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.