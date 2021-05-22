Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Separately, HSBC lowered Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

