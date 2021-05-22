894 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 260 shares of company stock valued at $414,006 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:TPL traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,540.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,516. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,600.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,086.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

