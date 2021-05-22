8,857 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.