$805.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $805.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $829.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.87. 1,317,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

