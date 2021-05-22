$788.53 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post sales of $788.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.60 million to $796.41 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 1,145,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.