$780.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report sales of $780.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,541. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.