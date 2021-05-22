$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $765.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.90 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

