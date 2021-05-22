5,797 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 882,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.