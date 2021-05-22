5,328 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.79. 863,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

