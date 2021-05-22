4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

