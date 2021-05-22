$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $494.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Covanta by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Covanta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 909,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,679. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.