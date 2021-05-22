$459.96 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $459.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $463.67 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 378,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

