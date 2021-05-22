$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.16 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.