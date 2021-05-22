$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

