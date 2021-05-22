$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.