$394.90 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post sales of $394.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.80 million and the lowest is $384.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.32. 370,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 269,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

